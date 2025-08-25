Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 637
20250825-DJI Biddeford Pool
On our first day in Maine, I captured a drone shot from my friend’s home. The road you see is Mile Stretch Road, with the ocean stretching behind her house and the Pool lying just out front.
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
637
photos
29
followers
39
following
174% complete
View this month »
630
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
FC8482
Taken
25th August 2025 12:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
ocean
,
landscape
,
pool
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close