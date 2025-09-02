Previous
20250902 Roadwork Nightmares
20250902 Roadwork Nightmares

Driving in the city has become a frustrating nightmare. With 44 major road projects planned in and around Montreal this fall, congestion is everywhere. This is just one of about six happening in my area alone.
2nd September 2025

Sylvia

sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
