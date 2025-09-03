Sign up
Previous
Photo 646
20250903 Local Fresh Berries
I always enjoy going to Atwater Market, especially this time of year when we’re spoiled with fresh local berries—my absolute favourite. The few empty spots got to my bag...lol.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
646
photos
29
followers
39
following
176% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
berries
,
patterns
Liz Milne
ace
Oh, yum! Yes please, may I have some?
September 4th, 2025
