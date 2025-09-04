Sign up
Photo 647
20250904 Looking Down
This week's theme on 52 Frames is Shoot From Above. This shot was taken from my condo looking down to Greene Ave.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
0
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
648
photos
29
followers
39
following
177% complete
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
4th September 2025 5:50pm
Tags
street
,
shoot
,
down
,
black&white
,
looking
,
from
,
above
