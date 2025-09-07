Previous
20250907 Champlain Bridge by sprphotos
20250907 Champlain Bridge

On our way to the Eastern Townships via the Victoria Bridge, we caught a great view of the new Champlain Bridge, and I was able to capture a shot of it
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
