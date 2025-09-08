Previous
20250908 Orange Moon by sprphotos
20250908 Orange Moon

Couldn't be more beautiful. I used my 100-400 lens to capture this shot.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
