Photo 655
20250912 Street Scene
Just a quick street shot after groceries today—the sky was too amazing to ignore!
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
Tags
street
black&white
