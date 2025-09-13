Previous
20250913 Out of Place by sprphotos
Photo 656

20250913 Out of Place

I know this shot is a little wild, but I had to dream something up for this week’s 52Frames ‘Out of Place’ theme. Et voilà!
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
