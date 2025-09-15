Previous
20250915 White Boat by sprphotos
Photo 658

20250915 White Boat

Another day on the golf course — this little boat is for staff to fish golf balls out of the pond… and trust me, there are plenty!
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
