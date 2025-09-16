Previous
20250916 Fall Colours
20250916 Fall Colours

Sorry everyone, I’ve been snapping photos every day but too swamped to upload — I’ll catch up and stay on track!
Mid-September and back on the course… looks like the leaves are trying out their fall fashion early.
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
