20250917 Amazoness on Horse by sprphotos
20250917 Amazoness on Horse

A sculpture of a woman on horseback, set against a photographic print by my friend Chris Harris.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
