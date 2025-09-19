Previous
20250919 Il Cortile by sprphotos
Photo 662

20250919 Il Cortile

Met a friend for lunch at our favourite spot! It felt like dining in a cozy Italian trattoria in Italy, and the food was simply delicious.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
