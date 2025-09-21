Previous
20250921 One Light Source by sprphotos
20250921 One Light Source

You’ve met Georgette before, this shot was for the 52Frames ‘One Light Source’ theme. The light comes from the window, and I emphasized it with heavy vignetting.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
