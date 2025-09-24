Previous
20250924 BIXI Stations by sprphotos
20250924 BIXI Stations

As of 2024, Montreal's BIXI network boasts over 900 stations, with more than 11,000 bikes—including 2,600 electric ones. From Old Port to Plateau, they are turning Montreal into a two-wheeled wonderland. Nearly 400,000 rides and counting!
Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
