Photo 665
20250924 BIXI Stations
As of 2024, Montreal's BIXI network boasts over 900 stations, with more than 11,000 bikes—including 2,600 electric ones. From Old Port to Plateau, they are turning Montreal into a two-wheeled wonderland. Nearly 400,000 rides and counting!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cyclists
