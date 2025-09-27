20250927 ICM Panning

Previous
I picked up this ICM technique from Chris Harris, gently moving the camera right, then left, then upward to create this dreamy effect. Camera set to multiple exposure, 3 shots, dark mode at 1/30 of a sec.
Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
