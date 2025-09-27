Sign up
Photo 668
20250927 ICM Panning
I picked up this ICM technique from Chris Harris, gently moving the camera right, then left, then upward to create this dreamy effect. Camera set to multiple exposure, 3 shots, dark mode at 1/30 of a sec.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
668
photos
28
followers
38
following
183% complete
365
exposure
multiple
