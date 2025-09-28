Previous
20250928 Pink Houses by sprphotos
20250928 Pink Houses

My hubby and I went for a walk today along the Lachine Canal and came across the abandoned Canada Malting Silos, now home to two quirky little houses. The larger one, painted a bright pink, first appeared in October 2019, and the smaller red one was added later (I tweaked the hue to pink to tie in with the song title). To this day, no one seems to know how they came to be.
The first thing that popped into my mind was the song Pink Houses by John Mellencamp. If you’d like to give it a listen, here’s the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qOfkpu6749w
Sylvia

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
intriguing and neatly painted.
September 30th, 2025  
