20250930 Infrared Trees
20250930 Infrared Trees

Today was Golf and Dinner at our club. The trees are starting to look a little tired as they shed their leaves, so I converted the scene to infrared for a more dramatic effect.
30th September 2025

After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
