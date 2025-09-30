Sign up
20250930 Infrared Trees
Today was Golf and Dinner at our club. The trees are starting to look a little tired as they shed their leaves, so I converted the scene to infrared for a more dramatic effect.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
365 Project
close