Photo 677
20251005 Window Reflections
This photo was taken at 6:15 p.m.; the left side of the condo windows caught a soft reflection of the setting sun.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
