20251008 Mirrored Staircase by sprphotos
20251008 Mirrored Staircase

I was at the mall and saw a staircase, decided to use a Mirror app to create this abstract.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
