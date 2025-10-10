Sign up
Photo 682
20251010 Headphones
Our TV died, we were not happy campers. While we were at the audio shop looking for a replacement, I noticed this neon headphone sign. The original colour was a bright orange, but I decided to convert the image to black and white.
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I'm slowly reconnecting with something I've always been passionate about: photography....
