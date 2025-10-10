Previous
20251010 Headphones by sprphotos
Photo 682

20251010 Headphones

Our TV died, we were not happy campers. While we were at the audio shop looking for a replacement, I noticed this neon headphone sign. The original colour was a bright orange, but I decided to convert the image to black and white.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
186% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact