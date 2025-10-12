Previous
20251012 I'm ready to spread my seeds! by sprphotos
20251012 I'm ready to spread my seeds!

Though dandelions are wild, resilient, and full of charm, they’re also very persistent and invasive often causing lawn frustration. And when they turn white, it’s a clear sign that pollination has taken place and the seeds are ready to spread.
Sylvia

I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
