20251014 Ghostly Shadows by sprphotos
20251014 Ghostly Shadows

The shadows were perfect today, here’s a shot of my friend and me leaving the library after viewing her wonderful photography exhibition.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
