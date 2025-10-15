Previous
20251015 Infrared Landscape by sprphotos
20251015 Infrared Landscape

My friend sent me her old Z7 infrared 590NM camera to try out. I’ll be practicing to get the whites just right.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Sylvia

sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Corinne ace
Well done
October 16th, 2025  
Wendy ace
This is great, Sylvia! It has that never-ending feel to it.
So glad to see that you are back and posting regularly.
October 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cool in more ways than one :)
October 16th, 2025  
