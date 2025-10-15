Sign up
Photo 687
Photo 687
20251015 Infrared Landscape
My friend sent me her old Z7 infrared 590NM camera to try out. I’ll be practicing to get the whites just right.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
3
1
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
687
photos
27
followers
38
following
188% complete
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7
Taken
15th October 2025 10:11am
Corinne
ace
Well done
October 16th, 2025
Wendy
ace
This is great, Sylvia! It has that never-ending feel to it.
So glad to see that you are back and posting regularly.
October 16th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cool in more ways than one :)
October 16th, 2025
