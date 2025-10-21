Previous
20251021 Lookout Tower by sprphotos
20251021 Lookout Tower

The structure in the image is a lookout tower located in Mont-Tremblant Resort, Quebec, Canada. It is surrounded by some remaining fall foliage. Yesterday I saw two people zip-lining toward it.
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Sylvia

I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely autumnal capture
October 21st, 2025  
