Previous
20251024 Tic Tac Toe by sprphotos
Photo 696

20251024 Tic Tac Toe

After a rainfall, I had to move the leaf ever so gently to fit in the square.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love the symmetry and single leaf with the clear droplets.
October 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact