20251027 Skyrise by sprphotos
Photo 699

20251027 Skyrise

Out and about today, my husband was driving, and I snapped this shot through the car window. After removing a few distractions, the sky looked so striking that I thought it would be even more dramatic in black and white.
27th October 2025

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
