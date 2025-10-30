Previous
20251030 University Club Staircase by sprphotos
Photo 702

20251030 University Club Staircase

A private social club in Montreal built in 1907, sold in 2017 due to financial problems, now an office building with a couple of tenants only.
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact