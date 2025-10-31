Previous
20251031 Eye Art by sprphotos
Photo 703

20251031 Eye Art

Passed by an optometrist’s shop with the front door open and couldn’t help but be captivated by this beautiful piece of art
31st October 2025

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this stunning eye, a work of art.
November 9th, 2025  
