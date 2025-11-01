Previous
20251101 Abstracts of Nature by sprphotos
20251101 Abstracts of Nature

The tree’s root system intertwined with fallen leaves creates an interesting piece of abstract art.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and textures.
November 9th, 2025  
