20251102 Oscar Peterson Mural by sprphotos
Photo 705

20251102 Oscar Peterson Mural

A tribute mural honouring Montreal jazz legend Oscar Peterson (1925–2007), located in the heart of Little Burgundy. Did a sky replacement in photoshop with one of my sky images as the original sky was white.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
