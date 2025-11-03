Previous
20251103 Victorian Yellow House
20251103 Victorian Yellow House

Among the few remaining Victorian-era homes, the yellow house in the photo belongs to a friend who lives on the first two floors and runs a delightful antique shop in the basement. A treasure trove for vintage lovers.
3rd November 2025

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
