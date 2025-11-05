Previous
20251105 Stehoscope

A visit to the MUHC hospital, I captured this giant stethoscope sculpture, part of the hospital’s public art collection. Through a window on this rainy and cold day.
5th November 2025 5th Nov 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
