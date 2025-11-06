Previous
date 2025-11-06

20251106 Jacques Cartier Bridge in the Background
20251106 Jacques Cartier Bridge in the Background

Apologies for the flood of posts! I’m just trying to catch up. I’ve taken all the images but hadn’t had the time to share them until now.

We drove to the east end of montreal to pick up a lamp that was in for repair. While hubby was in the store, I took this shot while sitting in the car of the Jacques Cartier Bridge from afar.
Sylvia

Sylvia
