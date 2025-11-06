Sign up
20251106 Jacques Cartier Bridge in the Background
Apologies for the flood of posts! I’m just trying to catch up. I’ve taken all the images but hadn’t had the time to share them until now.
We drove to the east end of montreal to pick up a lamp that was in for repair. While hubby was in the store, I took this shot while sitting in the car of the Jacques Cartier Bridge from afar.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
