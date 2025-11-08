Sign up
Photo 711
20251108 Alfred Building
A trip to Old Montreal with a friend. I always love photographing this building. Built in 1930. It has a striking resemblance to New York’s Empire State Building, apparently, both were constructed in the same year.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Sylvia
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
