20251108 Alfred Building by sprphotos
Photo 711

20251108 Alfred Building

A trip to Old Montreal with a friend. I always love photographing this building. Built in 1930. It has a striking resemblance to New York’s Empire State Building, apparently, both were constructed in the same year.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
