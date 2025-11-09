Previous
20251109 Wind Farm by sprphotos
20251109 Wind Farm

Shot from my window using my telephoto lens at 560mm you can see a wind farm in the distance. One of 49 wind farms in operation in Quebec.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Sylvia

@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
