20251112 Decorated Trees by sprphotos
Photo 715

20251112 Decorated Trees

Holiday decorations are already up at the mall! I used an app called Deep Art Effects and applied the retro filter to create this look
12th November 2025

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
195% complete

Photo Details

