Previous
Photo 722
20251119 Dentist Office
Had dinner with friends, and on my way home I was stopped at a light and took this shot of a dentist’s office in St. Henri, where the architecture is older and full of character. Converted to black and white for effect.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Sylvia
ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this great old building, I love the illuminated tooth!
November 21st, 2025
