Previous
20251119 Dentist Office by sprphotos
Photo 722

20251119 Dentist Office

Had dinner with friends, and on my way home I was stopped at a light and took this shot of a dentist’s office in St. Henri, where the architecture is older and full of character. Converted to black and white for effect.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
197% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this great old building, I love the illuminated tooth!
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact