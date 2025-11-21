Previous
20251121 Exclusion Fusion Flowers by sprphotos
20251121 Exclusion Fusion Flowers

A small flower arrangement, decided to use Topaz Impression - Exclusion Fusion filter for this effect.
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Sylvia

ace
@sprphotos
I'm back—at least, I think I am! After a hiatus of over three years, I’m slowly reconnecting with something I’ve always been passionate about: photography....
198% complete

