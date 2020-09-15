Previous
Lunch by spuddy
15 / 365

Lunch

Stuck in work all day and missing the glorious weather outside. Took my lunch break at the harbour to snap a quick blue sky before heading back in to stare at a faux brick wall for the next seven hours :/
Hashtag poopoowall
spuddy

spuddy
And now I can’t help but feel like the horizon is slightly on the wonk :/
September 15th, 2020  
kali ace
Make a print and hang it on the faux brick wall slightly crooked?
September 15th, 2020  
spuddy
@kali66 don’t listen to the others. You’re a very smart lady.
September 15th, 2020  
