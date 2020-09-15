Sign up
15 / 365
Lunch
Stuck in work all day and missing the glorious weather outside. Took my lunch break at the harbour to snap a quick blue sky before heading back in to stare at a faux brick wall for the next seven hours :/
Hashtag poopoowall
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
13
3
365
iPhone XS
15th September 2020 12:30pm
Public
blue
boats
coast
ocean
lunch
summer
harbour
ramsgate
poopoowall
spuddy
And now I can’t help but feel like the horizon is slightly on the wonk :/
September 15th, 2020
kali
ace
Make a print and hang it on the faux brick wall slightly crooked?
September 15th, 2020
spuddy
@kali66
don’t listen to the others. You’re a very smart lady.
September 15th, 2020
