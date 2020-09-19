Previous
Red Hot Poker by spuddy
19 / 365

Red Hot Poker

My dad’s new home has such a great garden, and these are one of the highlights for me.
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 19th, 2020  
