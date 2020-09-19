Sign up
19 / 365
Red Hot Poker
My dad’s new home has such a great garden, and these are one of the highlights for me.
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
19
photos
5
followers
4
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
19th September 2020 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
colours
,
garden
,
summer
bkb in the city
Very nice
September 19th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
