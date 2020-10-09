Sign up
39 / 365
Roger Rabbit
Me again! I used three layers on this one. Getting super fancy.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
5
0
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
39
photos
16
followers
7
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
15
5
365
9th October 2020 1:04pm
Tags
portrait
,
face
,
frame
,
selfie
Kathy A
ace
Are you inside a box or looking through a window?
October 9th, 2020
spuddy
@kjarn
yes
October 9th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Thought so
October 9th, 2020
spuddy
@kjarn
it’s just a picture frame thrown over my head. As you do.
October 9th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
3 is a charm. Love your creativity.
October 9th, 2020
