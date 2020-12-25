Previous
Beard Bling by spuddy
115 / 365

Beard Bling

I swear I’m not high on crack in this photo. Merry Christmas to you all.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
Lin ace
LOL - Happy Christmas to you too!
December 25th, 2020  
