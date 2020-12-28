Previous
Reflections Of Lis by spuddy
116 / 365

Reflections Of Lis

Took the wife out for a seaside stroll today. Had tried to do it for a couple of days but storm Bertha had other ideas. Was nice to get some fresh air and to burn off some of this chocolate in my belly.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
31% complete

