Soupy Soup by spuddy
135 / 365

Soupy Soup

Just wanted to document the amazing soup I made today. Leek and potato with a ciabatta grilled cheese on the side.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

spuddy

Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
