Algarve 2006 by spuddy
Algarve 2006

One from the archive. This pair caught my eye all week that we were there. He liked the water and she ate a lot of sandwiches.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
