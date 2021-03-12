Previous
Hole In My Soup by spuddy
Hole In My Soup

Potato and leak soup with a cheesy spring onion pastry pinwheel. Was tasty good :)
12th March 2021

spuddy


Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
Susan Wakely ace
Scrumptious.
March 16th, 2021  
