195 / 365
The Chine
Not a misspelling of the classic Fleetwood Mac song, but rather, the path that leads down to the western under cliff.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
21st March 2021 4:46pm
sea
ocean
chine
