A Spoon At Rest by spuddy
A Spoon At Rest

I observed this spoon for some time this afternoon, and learnt nothing.
4th June 2021 4th Jun 21

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
