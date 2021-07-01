Sign up
285 / 365
CeCe Peniston Song
Finally have the weather to take this little chap for a spin. I even have sun cream on!
1st July 2021
1st Jul 21
1
0
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
285
photos
37
followers
16
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st July 2021 7:43am
Tags
drone
,
prayidontloseitupatree
Kathy A
ace
Sun cream…..in England! Amazing!
July 1st, 2021
