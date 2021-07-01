Previous
CeCe Peniston Song by spuddy
285 / 365

CeCe Peniston Song

Finally have the weather to take this little chap for a spin. I even have sun cream on!
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

spuddy

@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
78% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Sun cream…..in England! Amazing!
July 1st, 2021  
