Boat Trip by spuddy
Boat Trip

My Lis booked us a little boat trip for my birthday. Set off from Ramsgate harbour and viewed the seal colony on the way to sandwich, before having a cheeky beer and some fish and chips on the riverbank and then sailing back. Very nice.
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Annie D ace
Happy Birthday
Lovely way to spend the day
July 3rd, 2021  
