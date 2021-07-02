Sign up
293 / 365
Boat Trip
My Lis booked us a little boat trip for my birthday. Set off from Ramsgate harbour and viewed the seal colony on the way to sandwich, before having a cheeky beer and some fish and chips on the riverbank and then sailing back. Very nice.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
1
0
spuddy
@spuddy
Quiet chap from the UK. Just looking to use my camera more often and learn some new things along the way.
Photo Details
Tags
water
sea
coast
ocean
Annie D
ace
Happy Birthday
Lovely way to spend the day
July 3rd, 2021
Lovely way to spend the day